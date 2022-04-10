Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CEO Sells $3,167,533.05 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of REGN opened at $738.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $649.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

