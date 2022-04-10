Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to announce sales of $55.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $59.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $277.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $283.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

INSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

INSE traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,226. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

