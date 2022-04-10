Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.74

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 42814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

ITR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.25.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong purchased 13,200 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.