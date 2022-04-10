Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

