Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 385,918 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,631 shares of company stock worth $44,374,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.87 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

