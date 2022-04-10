InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $66.39

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.39, but opened at $64.47. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands.

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.07) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,400 ($70.82) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.11) to GBX 5,675 ($74.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,550.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

