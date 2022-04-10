Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITRK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.79) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.61) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.60).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 5,154 ($67.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,703 ($61.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.70). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,170.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,270.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.58), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($508,609.55).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

