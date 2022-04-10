Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.76. 207,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

