Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 65,006 shares.The stock last traded at $115.58 and had previously closed at $118.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 439,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

