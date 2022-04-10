Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.
IVZ stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.
In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
