Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

IVZ stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

