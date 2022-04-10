Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 377,807 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

