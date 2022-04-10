Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.66. Invitae shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 49,895 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

