INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) vs. Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Financial Contrast

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for INVO Bioscience and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00

INVO Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 169.82%. Neovasc has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,140.69%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Neovasc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 6.60 -$6.66 million ($1.26) -1.80 Neovasc $2.55 million 10.70 -$24.89 million ($0.37) -1.09

INVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -159.96% -130.81% -66.27% Neovasc -952.85% -35.09% -27.79%

Risk and Volatility

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

