Iowa State Bank Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 927,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 183,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

