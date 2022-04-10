iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iQIYI.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

iQIYI stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 95.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 666,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $1,510,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

