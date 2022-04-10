iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.51.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,175,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,331,668. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 95.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 666,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $1,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.