iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.83 and last traded at $90.83. Approximately 53 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77.

Get iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.