iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 2,439,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

