iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000.

NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,571. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

