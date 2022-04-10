iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,874,000 after acquiring an additional 280,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 261,719 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $245.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.35 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.