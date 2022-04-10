iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Increased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,603. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $238.14 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.48.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

