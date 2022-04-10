iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

