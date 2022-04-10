iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.63. 5,256,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,393. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

