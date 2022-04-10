Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.44

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.44 and traded as high as C$11.64. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.55, with a volume of 669,556 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.63.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

