J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.50

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and traded as high as $41.90. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 2,103 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

