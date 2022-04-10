Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 138.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter.

IYK opened at $208.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.89. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $208.79.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

