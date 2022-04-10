Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

GLDI opened at $8.55 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.