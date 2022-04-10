Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $342.58 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $279.56 and a 52-week high of $432.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

