Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 268.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 75.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.