Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,530,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

