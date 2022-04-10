Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,169 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 354.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $34.55 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

