Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

NYSE CNC opened at $88.48 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

