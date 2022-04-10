Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NURE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

NURE stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12.

