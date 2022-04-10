Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Exxon Mobil Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $8.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

XOM opened at $86.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $367.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,676,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

