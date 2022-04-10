JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 14,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 914,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,935,024 shares of company stock worth $42,401,949. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $22,937,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.