JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 69.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 269,365 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth about $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 21.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,354,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 236,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 10.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after buying an additional 529,928 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.32. 821,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,082. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.