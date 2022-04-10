JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,861. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.