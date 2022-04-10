JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 282.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 183,971 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $13,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter worth $10,294,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in First American Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 126,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

