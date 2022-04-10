Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

