Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

