Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.