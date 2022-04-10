JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target to €24.50

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Traton from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Traton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Traton alerts:

OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Traton has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.