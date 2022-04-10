JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($66.42).

HLE stock opened at €58.00 ($63.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($75.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

