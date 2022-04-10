JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on Befesa in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Befesa in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Befesa alerts:

ETR:BFSA opened at €67.60 ($74.29) on Thursday. Befesa has a 1 year low of €55.60 ($61.10) and a 1 year high of €73.60 ($80.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.75.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.