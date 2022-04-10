JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $15.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $12.96 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.