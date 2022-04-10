JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target to GBX 250

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

CSPLF stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Countryside Partnerships has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

