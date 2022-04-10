JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.67.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.