JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,964,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.41. The firm has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.