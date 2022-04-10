Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

JBAXY stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

