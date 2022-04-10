Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

